Maharashtra Reshapes Disaster Authority Amid Political Tensions

The Maharashtra cabinet has revamped the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to include the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers as ex-officio members. This move follows the exclusion of Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, raising speculations about potential rifts within the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

The restructured authority will now be composed of 10 members, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and the Chief Executive Officer. The new arrangement empowers the chief minister to appoint ministers and three non-government disaster management experts.

The SDMA, originally formed after the catastrophic 2005 Mumbai floods, remains pivotal in managing emergencies. The urban development department significantly contributes to relief and rehabilitation, with its infrastructure and officials central to response coordination.

