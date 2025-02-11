Tense Standoff: C-60 Jawan Injured in Gadchiroli Naxalite Encounter
A C-60 commando was injured in a gunfight with Naxalites in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. The operation follows intelligence of a Naxal camp being set up. The commando is being evacuated for medical treatment, while ongoing security sweeps are being carried out in the area.
A tense encounter unfolded on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district as a C-60 commando was injured during a skirmish with Naxalites, confirmed local police authorities.
The exchange of gunfire commenced after an operation was set into motion on Monday by 18 C-60 and 2 QAT units of the CRPF, driven by intelligence reports of a Naxal camp between Dirangi and Fulnar villages.
A joint team managed to dismantle the camp, recovering several items. The injured commando is being airlifted for medical treatment, with security forces continuing their search in the encounter area.
