Tense Standoff: C-60 Jawan Injured in Gadchiroli Naxalite Encounter

A C-60 commando was injured in a gunfight with Naxalites in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. The operation follows intelligence of a Naxal camp being set up. The commando is being evacuated for medical treatment, while ongoing security sweeps are being carried out in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tense encounter unfolded on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district as a C-60 commando was injured during a skirmish with Naxalites, confirmed local police authorities.

The exchange of gunfire commenced after an operation was set into motion on Monday by 18 C-60 and 2 QAT units of the CRPF, driven by intelligence reports of a Naxal camp between Dirangi and Fulnar villages.

A joint team managed to dismantle the camp, recovering several items. The injured commando is being airlifted for medical treatment, with security forces continuing their search in the encounter area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

