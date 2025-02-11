Strengthening Ties: India's Digital Parliament and Maldives Partnership
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized India's strong bonds with the Maldives, treating it as a pivotal part of its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, during a meeting with the Maldivian delegation. The meeting highlighted India's digital transformation in Parliament and proposed collaborative opportunities for technology sharing.
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday reinforced India's longstanding relationship with the Maldives, portraying the island nation not merely as a neighbor, but as an integral part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' strategy.
These statements were made during a bilateral meeting with the Maldivian delegation led by Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People's Majlis, in Parliament House.
Birla underscored the Indian Parliament's adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for enhancing legislative processes, including its provision of simultaneous interpretation services in multiple regional languages. He welcomed collaboration opportunities between India's and Maldives' legislative bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Partnership Bridges Indonesia and India for Digital Transformation
L&T Technology Secures $80M Deal to Propel Digital Transformation
Rajasthan Assembly Embraces Pink and Digital Transformation
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout
Kenya Accelerates Digital Transformation with 15 Digital Innovation Hubs under DigiKen Initiative