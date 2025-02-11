Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India's Digital Parliament and Maldives Partnership

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized India's strong bonds with the Maldives, treating it as a pivotal part of its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, during a meeting with the Maldivian delegation. The meeting highlighted India's digital transformation in Parliament and proposed collaborative opportunities for technology sharing.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday reinforced India's longstanding relationship with the Maldives, portraying the island nation not merely as a neighbor, but as an integral part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' strategy.

These statements were made during a bilateral meeting with the Maldivian delegation led by Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People's Majlis, in Parliament House.

Birla underscored the Indian Parliament's adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for enhancing legislative processes, including its provision of simultaneous interpretation services in multiple regional languages. He welcomed collaboration opportunities between India's and Maldives' legislative bodies.

