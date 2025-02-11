Left Menu

UN Aid Worker Dies in Yemeni Prison Amid Suspended Operations

A UN aid worker, Ahmed, died while detained by Houthi rebels in Yemen. His death follows the UN suspension of humanitarian operations in northern Yemen due to security concerns. The conflict in Yemen has led to severe humanitarian issues, affecting millions of people in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:21 IST
Aid Worker
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An aid worker from the United Nations World Food Programme died in a Yemeni prison after three weeks of detention by Houthi rebels, it was reported on Tuesday. This incident occurs as the UN ceases its operations in northern Yemen amid escalating security concerns.

The UN's World Food Programme revealed the death of their staff member, Ahmed, detained along with six others by Houthi rebels on January 23. The cause of his death remains undisclosed. WFP's leader, Cindy McCain, expressed deep sorrow over Ahmed's arbitrary detention and passing.

The UN suspended humanitarian efforts in Saada, citing insufficient security guarantees after further detentions of UN personnel by the Houthis. This decision impacts aid delivery in Yemen, a region already embroiled in a severe humanitarian crisis due to ongoing conflict.

Latest News

