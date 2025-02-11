Electricity Workers Rally Against Job Rationalisation in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board employees held a 'mahapanchayat' and rally in protest against the government's decision to rationalise 700 positions. The employees demand the restoration of the old pension scheme and recruitment for vacant positions. Further protests are planned despite official denial of any post abolishment.
- Country:
- India
In a significant protest, employees of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board gathered for a 'mahapanchayat' to voice their opposition against the state government's move to rationalise 700 positions.
The demonstrators marched to Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur, denouncing the decision to cut down positions, which they described as being anti-employee and anti-pensioner. Union leader Hira Lal Verma highlighted the growing resentment among the workforce.
The protestors have scheduled another district gathering in Una and consider mass leave if their demands are not met. Meanwhile, the HPSEB clarified that no posts were abolished, asserting that misinformation is being spread among employees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
