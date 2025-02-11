Controversy in Mandla: MLA's Mother Allegedly Mistreated by IAS Officer
A Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh has filed a police complaint against an IAS officer, accusing him of misconduct with his mother during an incident involving a JCB driver suspected of illegal mining. No FIR has been registered yet, pending investigation and official response.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandla | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district has reportedly lodged a complaint against a probationary IAS officer.
The officer, Sub Divisional Magistrate Aquib Khan, allegedly misbehaved with the MLA's mother while pursuing a JCB driver involved in illegal mining.
No First Information Report has been logged so far, with further actions pending investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- MLA
- Madhya Pradesh
- Mandla
- IAS
- police complaint
- illegal mining
- JCB driver
- Patta
- misconduct
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Real Estate Giant DLF Eyes Record Revenue from 'The Dahlias'
Major Shake-up in Madhya Pradesh Administration: 42 IAS Officers Transferred
Global Enthusiasm Soars as Maha Kumbh Mela Captivates Prayagraj
From TikTok to Table: Young Chef Elias Dosunmu Reinvents Culinary Stardom
Maharashtra Government's Strategic IAS Transfers Shake Up Leadership