Controversy in Mandla: MLA's Mother Allegedly Mistreated by IAS Officer

A Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh has filed a police complaint against an IAS officer, accusing him of misconduct with his mother during an incident involving a JCB driver suspected of illegal mining. No FIR has been registered yet, pending investigation and official response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandla | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district has reportedly lodged a complaint against a probationary IAS officer.

The officer, Sub Divisional Magistrate Aquib Khan, allegedly misbehaved with the MLA's mother while pursuing a JCB driver involved in illegal mining.

No First Information Report has been logged so far, with further actions pending investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

