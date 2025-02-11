Global Defence Leaders Converge at 15th Aero India CEO Roundtable: Unprecedented Investment And Collaboration Announcements

The 15th edition of Aero India commenced with a high-profile CEOs Roundtable on February 10, 2025, graced by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh. The event witnessed an unprecedented turnout with 116 global CEOs, marking a record level of participation. The gathering served as a platform for key announcements from both Indian and international Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), signaling robust growth and collaboration prospects within India's defence sector. Key Announcements and Partnerships:

Ultra Maritime & Bharat Dynamics Limited signed an initial contract for the co-production of US-specification defence equipment, highlighting enhanced Indo-US defence cooperation. Bharat Forge revealed plans to manufacture 100% of landing gear components for specific commercial aircraft within India, underlining the nation's growing capabilities in aerospace manufacturing. Safran (France) & Bharat Electronics Limited announced a strategic partnership for the co-production of the Hammer missile in India, further cementing India-France defence ties.

Notable Participants:

The Roundtable featured 58 foreign OEMs, including:

John Cockerill (Belgium)

Airbus (France)

Ultra Maritime (USA)

GNT (South Korea)

Mitsubishi (Japan)

Safran (France)

Liebherr Aerospace (France)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (USA)

Thales (France)

Lockheed Martin (USA)

Martin Baker (UK)

Leading Indian OEMs in attendance included:

Bharat Forge Ltd

Adani Defence & Aerospace

Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd

Ashok Leyland Defence

Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs)

Raksha Mantri's Address:

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh extended a warm invitation to global OEMs, urging them to leverage the expanding Indian defence ecosystem. He emphasized the need for targeted solutions and countermeasures to address the challenges arising from today's volatile geopolitical landscape.

Event Theme: E.D.G.E - Enabling Defence Cooperation through Global Engagement

The Roundtable was organized around the E.D.G.E theme, focusing on:

Business-Centric Technology Development

Joint Ventures

Manufacturing Excellence Hubs

Industry-Led Capacity Building

Co-Development & Co-Production

Technology Transfer

Inauguration of Defence Testing Portal (DTP):

Raksha Mantri also inaugurated the Defence Testing Portal (DTP) and unveiled a booklet on 'Defence Testing Capabilities' by the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA). The DTP aims to streamline defence testing processes by enhancing infrastructure visibility, promoting transparency, and ensuring accountability in test conduct. The booklet serves as a comprehensive guide for defence manufacturers, aiding them through various stages of procurement and delivery.

Showcasing India's Defence Evolution:

A short film was presented during the event, highlighting India's robust defence ecosystem and showcasing the remarkable evolution of the nation's Aerospace & Defence Sector. The film underscored India's unwavering commitment and bold vision for becoming a global leader in defence innovation and manufacturing.

The overwhelming response to the CEOs Roundtable at Aero India 2025 underscores the global defence community's confidence in India's potential. With significant investment announcements, strategic collaborations, and a commitment to fostering innovation, India is poised to become a pivotal hub in the global defence landscape.