Netanyahu Ultimatum: Ceasefire Hinges on Hostage Release
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the ceasefire with Hamas would end if hostages were not released by Saturday. Despite Hamas's commitment to the ceasefire, tension persists over alleged violations. Meanwhile, the U.S., under President Trump's controversial plan, faces backlash from Palestinians and Arab leaders.
On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an ultimatum: the ceasefire in Gaza will halt if hostages are not released by midday Saturday. The Israeli leadership, including key ministers, supports this demand, accusing Hamas of compliance violations.
Hamas, which has slowly been releasing hostages amid a 16-month conflict, insists that Israel is jeopardizing the agreement. The group demands adherence to the truce, while the Israeli military prepares for possible renewed fighting.
The backdrop of this conflict includes a controversial plan by U.S. President Trump, proposing to transform Gaza into a tourist hub by removing its population, a move condemned as a potential war crime and heavily criticized by Palestinian and Arab leaders alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
