Left Menu

Trump Partners with Musk in Ambitious Federal Workforce Overhaul

President Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order to streamline federal hiring, working with Elon Musk to reduce the workforce. The initiative will enforce strict hiring rules but exempt national security and safety roles. This move faces hurdles as buyout plans remain stalled in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 01:24 IST
Trump Partners with Musk in Ambitious Federal Workforce Overhaul
Donald Trump

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to instruct federal agencies to collaborate with Elon Musk's task force to reduce the federal workforce, with a particular focus on limiting hiring. This initiative was confirmed by a White House official on Tuesday.

The executive order, anticipated to be signed on Tuesday, will implement regulations for government agencies allowing the hiring of only one employee for every four workers leaving the federal workforce. Moreover, it mandates agencies to strategize on substantial reductions in force, potentially eliminating or merging agency components not mandated by law.

Positions vital to national security, public safety, law enforcement, and immigration enforcement will be exempt from these limitations, as noted by the official. Although Trump's collaboration with billionaire Musk marks a pivotal approach to government cuts, it coincides with ongoing legal challenges that obstruct his proposed federal employee buyouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025