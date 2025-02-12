Trump Partners with Musk in Ambitious Federal Workforce Overhaul

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to instruct federal agencies to collaborate with Elon Musk's task force to reduce the federal workforce, with a particular focus on limiting hiring. This initiative was confirmed by a White House official on Tuesday.

The executive order, anticipated to be signed on Tuesday, will implement regulations for government agencies allowing the hiring of only one employee for every four workers leaving the federal workforce. Moreover, it mandates agencies to strategize on substantial reductions in force, potentially eliminating or merging agency components not mandated by law.

Positions vital to national security, public safety, law enforcement, and immigration enforcement will be exempt from these limitations, as noted by the official. Although Trump's collaboration with billionaire Musk marks a pivotal approach to government cuts, it coincides with ongoing legal challenges that obstruct his proposed federal employee buyouts.

