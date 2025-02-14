Judiciary Under Scrutiny: TUSIAD Official Faces Inquiry

The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office has launched a probe into Omer Aras, a prominent official at Turkey's primary business organization, TUSIAD. This action follows Aras's criticism of the judiciary's crackdown on opposition leaders and journalists.

The investigation aims to determine if Aras attempted to influence court proceedings or spread misinformation, a move that has already negatively impacted Turkish stock performance. Aras, commenting at TUSIAD's recent assembly, expressed societal concerns over judicial investigations affecting public trust and democracy.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc countered that while free expression is upheld, any attempt to guide the judiciary or politics threatens democracy and rule of law. As the opposition faces mounting legal actions, international observers question Turkey's commitment to democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)