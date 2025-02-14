Left Menu

Complexity of Digital Terror Funding Poses Global Security Threat

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, highlighted the growing complexity of digital technologies used in terror funding at the fourth No Money for Terror (NMFT) Conference. He emphasized the need for international unity and proposed establishing an NMFT Secretariat in India to tackle these global security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The increasing sophistication of digital technologies employed by terrorists is complicating efforts to counteract global security threats, according to Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. Speaking at the fourth No Money for Terror (NMFT) Conference, Rai called attention to the intricate cross-border financial links aiding terrorism.

Rai stressed that technologies, assets, and channels used by terrorists to fund their activities are becoming more sophisticated, thus presenting a formidable challenge to international security. The NMFT Conference, which focuses on multilateral cooperation and terrorist financing, aims to solidify global efforts in combating such financial networks.

Suggesting a 'permanency for this unique initiative', Rai proposed setting up a Secretariat for NMFT in India. He reiterated that unity among nations is vital in countering terrorism, emphasizing India's commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to collaborate globally. Additionally, Rai engaged in bilateral discussions with officials from Singapore and Turkey.

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

