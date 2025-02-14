Complexity of Digital Terror Funding Poses Global Security Threat

The increasing sophistication of digital technologies employed by terrorists is complicating efforts to counteract global security threats, according to Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. Speaking at the fourth No Money for Terror (NMFT) Conference, Rai called attention to the intricate cross-border financial links aiding terrorism.

Rai stressed that technologies, assets, and channels used by terrorists to fund their activities are becoming more sophisticated, thus presenting a formidable challenge to international security. The NMFT Conference, which focuses on multilateral cooperation and terrorist financing, aims to solidify global efforts in combating such financial networks.

Suggesting a 'permanency for this unique initiative', Rai proposed setting up a Secretariat for NMFT in India. He reiterated that unity among nations is vital in countering terrorism, emphasizing India's commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to collaborate globally. Additionally, Rai engaged in bilateral discussions with officials from Singapore and Turkey.

