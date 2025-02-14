Left Menu

Gaza's Water Crisis: A Battle Beyond Ceasefire

The ceasefire in Gaza allows residents to return to their homes amidst a severe water crisis. The destroyed water infrastructure poses a significant challenge with 208 wells out of service. Efforts to restore the water supply face hurdles due to restrictions on equipment entry and scarce resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:37 IST
Gaza's Water Crisis: A Battle Beyond Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of a fragile ceasefire, Gazans face a devastating water crisis as they return to their war-torn homes. The conflict left much of the water infrastructure in ruins, with residents like Bassel Rajab grappling with the harsh reality of scarce resources.

The Palestinian Water Authority reveals a dire situation: over 200 wells are inoperative, and infrastructure repair could cost $2.7 billion. Efforts to repair wells face limitations as restrictions prevent necessary equipment from entering Gaza, exacerbating the already dire conditions.

Amidst this struggle, daily life has become a battle for survival. Residents, including Youssef Kallab and Mohammed Nassar, endure long treks for water amid poverty and high unemployment, showcasing the acute humanitarian crisis that persists despite the ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025