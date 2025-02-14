Gaza's Water Crisis: A Battle Beyond Ceasefire

In the aftermath of a fragile ceasefire, Gazans face a devastating water crisis as they return to their war-torn homes. The conflict left much of the water infrastructure in ruins, with residents like Bassel Rajab grappling with the harsh reality of scarce resources.

The Palestinian Water Authority reveals a dire situation: over 200 wells are inoperative, and infrastructure repair could cost $2.7 billion. Efforts to repair wells face limitations as restrictions prevent necessary equipment from entering Gaza, exacerbating the already dire conditions.

Amidst this struggle, daily life has become a battle for survival. Residents, including Youssef Kallab and Mohammed Nassar, endure long treks for water amid poverty and high unemployment, showcasing the acute humanitarian crisis that persists despite the ceasefire.

