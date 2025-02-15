Trump's Trade Threats: Auto Tariffs Loom Large

President Donald Trump continues to pressure with tariff threats, indicating that automotive levies might commence on April 2. His administration is set to present options for various import duties just a day prior, showcasing his persistent efforts to alter global trade dynamics.

Since reentering the Oval Office, Trump has issued a slew of trade orders, including imposing a 10% tariff on Chinese imports and announcing future tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada. His goal is to create equitable conditions for American products overseas while revitalizing the U.S. manufacturing industry.

Ford's CEO Jim Farley expressed support for Trump's consideration of vehicle imports. Meanwhile, analysts foresee Trump's remarks as a potential move to renegotiate the US-Canada-Mexico Agreement ahead of its 2026 review. As Trump's economic team evaluates reciprocal tariffs, the implications on international trade relations remain to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)