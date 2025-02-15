Massive Federal Layoffs Under Trump and Musk: Bureaucratic Overhaul or Power Grab?

The Trump administration's drive to drastically reduce federal bureaucracy, with input from adviser Elon Musk, resulted in sweeping layoffs across various governmental departments Friday. The cutbacks involve thousands of federal employees, including those handling critical roles such as securing the nation's nuclear arsenal and caring for military veterans.

Departments significantly impacted include Energy, Interior, and Agriculture, with layoffs numbering in the thousands. The CDC will see a tenth of its workforce dismissed, raising concerns about the effects on public health duties. Officials have advised laying off probationary employees to facilitate the reduction.

While some GOP members express confidence in the plan's oversight, Democrats criticize it as an executive overreach impacting legislative authority on federal spending. Legal challenges have emerged against these actions, with lawsuits questioning Musk's influence and challenging his involvement in shaping federal employment policies.

