Left Menu

Massive Federal Layoffs Under Trump and Musk: Bureaucratic Overhaul or Power Grab?

The Trump administration, with advice from Elon Musk, has initiated significant layoffs across multiple federal departments, affecting thousands of employees. Aimed at reducing bureaucracy, the move has sparked controversy, especially among Democrats who view it as an overreach of executive power. Lawsuits have been filed, challenging the legality of these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 03:59 IST
Massive Federal Layoffs Under Trump and Musk: Bureaucratic Overhaul or Power Grab?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration's drive to drastically reduce federal bureaucracy, with input from adviser Elon Musk, resulted in sweeping layoffs across various governmental departments Friday. The cutbacks involve thousands of federal employees, including those handling critical roles such as securing the nation's nuclear arsenal and caring for military veterans.

Departments significantly impacted include Energy, Interior, and Agriculture, with layoffs numbering in the thousands. The CDC will see a tenth of its workforce dismissed, raising concerns about the effects on public health duties. Officials have advised laying off probationary employees to facilitate the reduction.

While some GOP members express confidence in the plan's oversight, Democrats criticize it as an executive overreach impacting legislative authority on federal spending. Legal challenges have emerged against these actions, with lawsuits questioning Musk's influence and challenging his involvement in shaping federal employment policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025