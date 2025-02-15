Controversial U.S. Bureaucracy Cuts Under Trump and Musk Spark National Debate

President Donald Trump, with his adviser Elon Musk, has embarked on a controversial campaign to drastically cut the U.S. bureaucracy. As of Friday, over 9,500 federal employees have been dismissed, part of an effort that has sparked national debate and sent shockwaves through various government departments.

The dismissals, targeting agencies ranging from Interior to Veterans Affairs, are mainly focused on probationary employees. This unprecedented move comes on the heels of voluntary buyouts for 75,000 workers, all under the premise of reducing governmental bloat amid significant national debt.

Critics argue Trump's actions overstep congressional authority, while detractors highlight Musk's ideological influence. The cuts have raised concerns over efficiency and public service integrity, as federal agencies face operational strain and federal workers express feelings of betrayal.

