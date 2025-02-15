Centre's Backlash: Muslim Inclusion in Telangana's BC Quota Sparks Debate

Tensions are rising as the Centre firmly opposes the Telangana government's proposal to include Muslims in the Backward Classes (BC) category. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has stated that any religion-based reservation is unacceptable.

The Telangana government's plan involves passing a bill to increase reservations for OBCs to 42%, challenging the established 50% cap on reservations in India. This proposal has sparked significant controversy among social groups.

Critics express concern over the impact such a move could have on backward classes, who might lose out in terms of educational and job opportunities. Meanwhile, the recent caste survey claims that backward classes, including Muslims, represent 56.33% of the state's population.

