Centre's Backlash: Muslim Inclusion in Telangana's BC Quota Sparks Debate

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar declared that the Centre will not support Telangana's plan to include Muslims in the Backward Classes (BC) category, citing opposition to religion-based reservations. The proposal aims to increase OBC reservations to 42%, exceeding India's cap. This move has raised concerns among Other Castes and BCs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-02-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 16:35 IST
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Image Credit: ANI
Tensions are rising as the Centre firmly opposes the Telangana government's proposal to include Muslims in the Backward Classes (BC) category. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has stated that any religion-based reservation is unacceptable.

The Telangana government's plan involves passing a bill to increase reservations for OBCs to 42%, challenging the established 50% cap on reservations in India. This proposal has sparked significant controversy among social groups.

Critics express concern over the impact such a move could have on backward classes, who might lose out in terms of educational and job opportunities. Meanwhile, the recent caste survey claims that backward classes, including Muslims, represent 56.33% of the state's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

