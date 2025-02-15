Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling 'Love Jihad' and Forced Conversions

The Maharashtra Government has established a seven-member committee to explore legal measures against forced conversions and 'love jihad'. The committee comprises various departmental secretaries and aims to recommend legislation based on the situation in Maharashtra and laws in other states.

  Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Government is taking a decisive step in addressing forced conversions and 'love jihad' by forming a seven-member committee led by the state's director general of police. The committee will investigate the state's current scenario and suggest legislative measures.

Members include secretaries from the women and child welfare, minority affairs, and social justice departments, among others. The group will also review relevant laws from other states to formulate recommendations for new legislation.

Senior BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha emphasized the severity of the 'love jihad' issue and reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding women and cultural values. Meanwhile, opposition voices stress focusing on pressing economic issues instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

