Justice in Surat: Conviction in Navratri Gangrape Case

A POCSO court in Gujarat's Surat district has delivered a verdict in a heartbreaking case from last October, convicting two individuals for the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl during Navratri festivities. The crimes, committed in a secluded area near Mota Borsara village, shocked the local community.

The convicted men, Munna Paswan and Raju Vishwakarma, were found guilty by special judge VV Parmar. A third accused, Shiv Shankar alias Dayashankar Chourasiya, died shortly after arrest due to breathing complications while in custody. The court has scheduled February 17 to announce the sentences for the two convicted.

The public prosecutor, Nayan Sukhadwala, has emphasized the need for 'exemplary punishment' to deter future offenses and has advocated for proper compensation for the victim. The court's decision was informed by testimonies from 47 witnesses, including medical experts and the victim's friends.

(With inputs from agencies.)