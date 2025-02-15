Left Menu

Justice in Surat: Conviction in Navratri Gangrape Case

In Gujarat's Surat district, a POCSO court convicted two individuals for the gangrape of a 17-year-old during Navratri in October last year. The verdict was based on testimony from 47 witnesses. The court is set to announce the sentences next month, with calls for exemplary punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court in Gujarat's Surat district has delivered a verdict in a heartbreaking case from last October, convicting two individuals for the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl during Navratri festivities. The crimes, committed in a secluded area near Mota Borsara village, shocked the local community.

The convicted men, Munna Paswan and Raju Vishwakarma, were found guilty by special judge VV Parmar. A third accused, Shiv Shankar alias Dayashankar Chourasiya, died shortly after arrest due to breathing complications while in custody. The court has scheduled February 17 to announce the sentences for the two convicted.

The public prosecutor, Nayan Sukhadwala, has emphasized the need for 'exemplary punishment' to deter future offenses and has advocated for proper compensation for the victim. The court's decision was informed by testimonies from 47 witnesses, including medical experts and the victim's friends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

