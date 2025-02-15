Tensions Mount as M23 Rebels Approach Bukavu, Threatening Regional Stability
In eastern Congo's Bukavu, chaos erupted as Rwanda-supported M23 rebels neared the city's outskirts. The rebels' advance southwards from Goma threatens to escalate into a regional conflict, as looting of a World Food Programme depot unfolds. Meanwhile, Uganda's army chief's threat to attack a Congolese town adds to rising tensions.
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, approached the outskirts of Bukavu, eastern Congo's second-largest city, inciting chaos. The rebels' strategic push southwards from Goma has raised fears of a conflict engulfing the broader region.
On the ground, looting emerged as a critical issue when 6,800 metric tons of food supplies from the World Food Programme's depot in Bukavu were reportedly stolen, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Sporadic gunfire punctuated the atmosphere, as looters allegedly fired into the air, causing panic among residents.
Compounding the unrest, Uganda's army chief threatened military action against a Congolese town, demanding disarmament within 24 hours. This heightened tension signals the potential for broader conflict in Africa's Great Lakes region, reminiscent of past wars, as diplomatic efforts continue to falter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congo
- M23 rebels
- Bukavu
- Rwanda
- Uganda
- conflict
- regional war
- looting
- humanitarian crisis
- UN
ALSO READ
Ugandan Woman Arrested with Mephedrone Stash in Maharashtra
Fragile Truce Brings Hostage Exchange Hope in Gaza Conflict
A New Face for Conflict: The Rise of Corneille Nangaa in Congo's M23
Eyal Zamir Appointed as New Israeli Military Chief Amid Ongoing Conflicts
WHO and Partners Ramp Up Efforts to Combat Sudan Virus Disease in Uganda, Deploying Vaccine Trials and Treatments