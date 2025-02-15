Tensions Mount as M23 Rebels Approach Bukavu, Threatening Regional Stability

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, approached the outskirts of Bukavu, eastern Congo's second-largest city, inciting chaos. The rebels' strategic push southwards from Goma has raised fears of a conflict engulfing the broader region.

On the ground, looting emerged as a critical issue when 6,800 metric tons of food supplies from the World Food Programme's depot in Bukavu were reportedly stolen, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Sporadic gunfire punctuated the atmosphere, as looters allegedly fired into the air, causing panic among residents.

Compounding the unrest, Uganda's army chief threatened military action against a Congolese town, demanding disarmament within 24 hours. This heightened tension signals the potential for broader conflict in Africa's Great Lakes region, reminiscent of past wars, as diplomatic efforts continue to falter.

(With inputs from agencies.)