Left Menu

Tensions Mount as M23 Rebels Approach Bukavu, Threatening Regional Stability

In eastern Congo's Bukavu, chaos erupted as Rwanda-supported M23 rebels neared the city's outskirts. The rebels' advance southwards from Goma threatens to escalate into a regional conflict, as looting of a World Food Programme depot unfolds. Meanwhile, Uganda's army chief's threat to attack a Congolese town adds to rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:06 IST
Tensions Mount as M23 Rebels Approach Bukavu, Threatening Regional Stability

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, approached the outskirts of Bukavu, eastern Congo's second-largest city, inciting chaos. The rebels' strategic push southwards from Goma has raised fears of a conflict engulfing the broader region.

On the ground, looting emerged as a critical issue when 6,800 metric tons of food supplies from the World Food Programme's depot in Bukavu were reportedly stolen, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Sporadic gunfire punctuated the atmosphere, as looters allegedly fired into the air, causing panic among residents.

Compounding the unrest, Uganda's army chief threatened military action against a Congolese town, demanding disarmament within 24 hours. This heightened tension signals the potential for broader conflict in Africa's Great Lakes region, reminiscent of past wars, as diplomatic efforts continue to falter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025