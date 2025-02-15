Ukraine Seeks US Leadership to End War

Ukraine has expressed its readiness to engage in comprehensive talks with the United States on how to bring an end to the ongoing conflict with Russia. This announcement was made by Ukraine's Foreign Minister during the Munich Security Council meeting on Saturday.

The minister highlighted the critical role of transatlantic and Ukrainian security, underscoring their indivisibility. He made it clear that Ukraine sees the involvement and leadership of the United States as essential in resolving the war.

Adding to his statement, Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's representative, mentioned a straightforward approach to cease hostilities, which involves strong leadership from the US, indicating the country's reliance on American support to navigate through the crisis.

