U.S. Delegation Heads to Saudi Arabia for High-Stakes Peace Talks

Senior officials from the Trump administration are set to engage in peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia. Key attendees include National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, although Special Envoy Keith Kellogg will not participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 00:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising tensions, senior officials from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration are embarking on a diplomatic mission to Saudi Arabia to initiate peace talks with their Russian and Ukrainian counterparts. The international community watches closely as details unfold.

The high-profile delegation includes National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as per sources from Politico. This key meeting sees Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, also making the trip.

Notably absent from the peace negotiations will be Keith Kellogg, the Special Envoy for Ukraine-Russia discussions. This absence raises questions about the dynamics and potential outcomes of the dialogue.

