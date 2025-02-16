U.S. Delegation Heads to Saudi Arabia for High-Stakes Peace Talks

Amid rising tensions, senior officials from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration are embarking on a diplomatic mission to Saudi Arabia to initiate peace talks with their Russian and Ukrainian counterparts. The international community watches closely as details unfold.

The high-profile delegation includes National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as per sources from Politico. This key meeting sees Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, also making the trip.

Notably absent from the peace negotiations will be Keith Kellogg, the Special Envoy for Ukraine-Russia discussions. This absence raises questions about the dynamics and potential outcomes of the dialogue.

