Police Crackdown: Notorious Drug Peddlers' Properties Seized

The police have intensified their efforts against the drug menace by attaching properties of alleged narcotics dealers in Jammu.

Over the weekend, authorities impounded houses belonging to Poonam Devi and Khemo Devi in Rajeev Nagar, Bahu Fort, under the provisions of the NDPS Act. The investigations revealed the real estate assets were disproportionate to legal income sources, suggesting profiting from illicit drug trade.

In a separate operation, Simranjot Singh, a notorious criminal wanted in multiple serious cases, including attempted murder, was captured during a coordinated crackdown in Miran Sahib.

