Police Crackdown: Notorious Drug Peddlers' Properties Seized

Authorities attached two houses owned by alleged drug peddlers in their ongoing fight against narcotics. Properties belonging to Poonam Devi and Khemo Devi in Jammu were seized under the NDPS Act, as investigations revealed their value surpassed legal income. A wanted criminal, Simranjot Singh, was also apprehended.

Updated: 16-02-2025 11:41 IST
The police have intensified their efforts against the drug menace by attaching properties of alleged narcotics dealers in Jammu.

Over the weekend, authorities impounded houses belonging to Poonam Devi and Khemo Devi in Rajeev Nagar, Bahu Fort, under the provisions of the NDPS Act. The investigations revealed the real estate assets were disproportionate to legal income sources, suggesting profiting from illicit drug trade.

In a separate operation, Simranjot Singh, a notorious criminal wanted in multiple serious cases, including attempted murder, was captured during a coordinated crackdown in Miran Sahib.

(With inputs from agencies.)

