Daring Kidnapping Foiled: Two Arrested after Intense Gunbattle
In a dramatic rescue operation, police captured two individuals after a brief gunfight in Morena, linked to the kidnapping of a Gwalior businessman's son. The child was abducted using chilli powder as a distraction but was safely recovered. Two accused, who retaliated against police forces, were eventually arrested.
In a dramatic turn of events, law enforcement officials successfully apprehended two suspects following a brief gunfight in Morena district, connected to the abduction of a businessman's young son in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.
Early Thursday morning, the boy was kidnapped on his way to school in Gwalior's Morar area after assailants temporarily blinded his mother with chilli powder. The child was found unharmed in a nearby village after a 14-hour search.
The suspects, identified as Rahul Gurjar and Bunty Gurjar, were wounded in a police standoff near the Kotwal dam, leading to their arrest. Authorities have seized weapons and launched a search for additional culprits involved in the plot.
