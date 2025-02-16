Daring Kidnapping Foiled: Two Arrested after Intense Gunbattle

In a dramatic turn of events, law enforcement officials successfully apprehended two suspects following a brief gunfight in Morena district, connected to the abduction of a businessman's young son in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Early Thursday morning, the boy was kidnapped on his way to school in Gwalior's Morar area after assailants temporarily blinded his mother with chilli powder. The child was found unharmed in a nearby village after a 14-hour search.

The suspects, identified as Rahul Gurjar and Bunty Gurjar, were wounded in a police standoff near the Kotwal dam, leading to their arrest. Authorities have seized weapons and launched a search for additional culprits involved in the plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)