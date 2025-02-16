Left Menu

Airstrike in Gaza Sparks International Outrage

An Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza killed two policemen, with Hamas calling it a violation of the ceasefire. The attack, which also injured a third officer, targeted policemen ensuring safe passage for aid trucks. Hamas urges international intervention to prevent further targeting of the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-02-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 13:34 IST
Airstrike in Gaza Sparks International Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An Israeli airstrike on Sunday resulted in the deaths of two policemen east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a statement from Hamas' interior ministry. The strike, which Hamas describes as a violation of the January 19 ceasefire, also injured a third officer.

The ministry's statement condemned the attack, urging mediators and the international community to pressure Israel to halt such actions against Gaza's police force, which it labels a civilian unit. The policemen were reportedly deployed to secure the entry of aid trucks into Gaza.

As of now, the Israeli military has not provided any comments regarding the accusations made by Hamas in their report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025