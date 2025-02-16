Airstrike in Gaza Sparks International Outrage

An Israeli airstrike on Sunday resulted in the deaths of two policemen east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a statement from Hamas' interior ministry. The strike, which Hamas describes as a violation of the January 19 ceasefire, also injured a third officer.

The ministry's statement condemned the attack, urging mediators and the international community to pressure Israel to halt such actions against Gaza's police force, which it labels a civilian unit. The policemen were reportedly deployed to secure the entry of aid trucks into Gaza.

As of now, the Israeli military has not provided any comments regarding the accusations made by Hamas in their report.

(With inputs from agencies.)