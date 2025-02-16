Left Menu

Escalation in Eastern Ukraine: Pokrovsk Under Siege

Russian forces have intensified their attacks in eastern Ukraine, focusing on the strategic hub of Pokrovsk. The Ukrainian military reported 261 clashes over the past day, highlighting a concerted effort by Russian troops to cut off Ukrainian supplies by surrounding Pokrovsk from multiple directions.

  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine saw a surge in hostilities over the weekend, as Russian forces significantly ramped up their offensive in the region. On Sunday, Ukrainian military officials highlighted the increased focus of Russian attacks near the crucial logistical center of Pokrovsk.

Over 200 military confrontations were recorded in a single day, marking a significant increase in combat operations compared to previous days. The assaults, primarily centered around Pokrovsk, indicate a strategic push by Russian troops to consolidate their grip in Donetsk's eastern territory by cutting off Ukrainian military supplies.

The military's assessment points to an escalating battlefront, with Russian forces advancing from the south, west, and east of Pokrovsk, heightening tensions and underscoring the critical importance of this logistic hub in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

