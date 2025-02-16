Left Menu

Tragedy in Belgorod: Ukrainian Drone Strike Claims Life

A woman was killed when a Ukrainian drone hit the car she was in at Russia's Belgorod border region, as reported by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Belgorod has been a frequent target of Ukrainian shelling throughout the prolonged conflict.

  • Russia

A woman lost her life in Russia's Belgorod border region on Sunday following a Ukrainian drone strike on the car she occupied, according to the regional governor.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that the victim died instantly at the scene.

Belgorod has repeatedly suffered from Ukrainian shelling during this nearly three-year-long conflict.

