Hezbollah Condemns Attack on UN Convoy

On Sunday, Hezbollah condemned an attack on a United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) convoy in Beirut, which the U.S. State Department alleged was perpetrated by Hezbollah supporters.

The attack, which occurred Friday, left UNIFIL's outgoing deputy force commander injured as the convoy was violently assaulted while heading to Beirut airport. More than 25 individuals have been detained by Lebanese authorities as part of an ongoing investigation.

In a statement, the Iran-backed group rejected any targetting of UNIFIL forces and criticized the Lebanese army for using tear gas on its protesters. The incident follows tensions involving a blocked Iranian flight and a subsequent standoff with Iran over suspected smuggling operations alleged by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)