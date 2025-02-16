Starmer Intervenes: A Mother's Hunger Strike for Justice

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to advocate for the release of Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a British-Egyptian dual national who has been imprisoned in Egypt for over five years, accused of spreading false news on social media.

Starmer met with Laila Soueif, Abd el-Fattah's mother, who has been on a hunger strike for 140 days to draw attention to her son's plight. Their meeting took place at 10 Downing Street, where Starmer confirmed his commitment to pressing the Egyptian authorities for Abd el-Fattah's release.

Soueif's hunger strike began on the day her son was supposed to be released, and despite consuming only herbal tea, black coffee, and rehydration salts, she has lost approximately 25 kg. Her relentless campaign included protesting outside the Foreign Office and now, outside Starmer's office, in hopes of securing justice for her son.

