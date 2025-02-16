Left Menu

Starmer Intervenes: A Mother's Hunger Strike for Justice

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to press the Egyptian government for the release of Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a British-Egyptian activist imprisoned in Egypt since 2019. His mother, Laila Soueif, has been on hunger strike for over 140 days. Starmer met Soueif and pledged to advocate for her son's freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-02-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 18:38 IST
Keir Starmer
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to advocate for the release of Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a British-Egyptian dual national who has been imprisoned in Egypt for over five years, accused of spreading false news on social media.

Starmer met with Laila Soueif, Abd el-Fattah's mother, who has been on a hunger strike for 140 days to draw attention to her son's plight. Their meeting took place at 10 Downing Street, where Starmer confirmed his commitment to pressing the Egyptian authorities for Abd el-Fattah's release.

Soueif's hunger strike began on the day her son was supposed to be released, and despite consuming only herbal tea, black coffee, and rehydration salts, she has lost approximately 25 kg. Her relentless campaign included protesting outside the Foreign Office and now, outside Starmer's office, in hopes of securing justice for her son.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

