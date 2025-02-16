U.S. Seeks European Commitment on Ukraine Security Guarantees
The United States has reached out to European allies, seeking their input on potential security arrangements for Ukraine. The document questions allies about their willingness to contribute troops, impose additional sanctions on Russia, and outlines how they envision lasting security guarantees.
The United States has initiated discussions with its European allies regarding their involvement in Ukraine's security arrangements, according to a document obtained by Reuters. The document outlines key questions and potential roles for European nations.
Central to the document are six points and questions aimed at determining which countries are prepared to contribute troops to Ukraine as part of a peace settlement, as well as assessing the potential size and composition of any European-led force.
Additionally, the document probes what further actions governments might take to increase sanctions on Russia, including the possibility of more stringent enforcement of existing measures.
