New Bill to Regulate Mizoram's Overseas Employment

Mizoram is gearing up to introduce a new legislative bill aimed at facilitating legal employment opportunities for its youths both within India and abroad. Set to be tabled during the upcoming budget session beginning February 19, the Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill, 2025, seeks to empower private placement agencies with the legal authority to recruit and deploy workers beyond the state's boundaries.

The initiative follows incidents involving Mizo domestic workers, who faced legal challenges in foreign nations such as Syria and the Gulf countries last year. The bill will enable the state government to issue licenses to private agencies, ensuring a legal framework for such employment. Previously enacted in 2015, the act allowed for domestic worker placements within India, but the new bill aims to expand opportunities overseas, addressing gaps exposed by recent incidents.

As the bill awaits discussion, the Mizoram assembly has already received numerous questions for the budget session, confirming the high stakes involved. State Governor Vijay Kumar Singh will open the session with his first address, and Chief Minister Lalduhoma, also holding the finance portfolio, will present the state budget for the 2025-26 financial year on March 4. The session is set to conclude on March 20.

