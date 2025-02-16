Tragic Accident: Worker Electrocuted in Festival Preparations
A daily wage worker named Prakash died from electrocution while shifting a decorative arch in Vithura, Chayam. The incident occurred during temple festival preparations when he accidentally touched overhead electric lines. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he couldn't be saved. Police have launched an investigation.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Vithura, near Chayam, where a daily wage worker named Prakash lost his life after being electrocuted on Sunday morning. The 44-year-old was involved in shifting a decorative arch for a local temple festival when he came into contact with overhead electrical lines.
The unfortunate event occurred around 9:30 am at Chayam Junction. Despite immediate transport to Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Prakash succumbed to the injuries, authorities reported. The incident has cast a shadow over the festival celebrations.
The Vithura police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The body has been kept at the Medical College mortuary for a postmortem scheduled for Monday. The tragic loss highlights the occupational hazards daily wage workers face.
(With inputs from agencies.)