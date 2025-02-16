Tragic Accident: Worker Electrocuted in Festival Preparations

A tragic incident unfolded in Vithura, near Chayam, where a daily wage worker named Prakash lost his life after being electrocuted on Sunday morning. The 44-year-old was involved in shifting a decorative arch for a local temple festival when he came into contact with overhead electrical lines.

The unfortunate event occurred around 9:30 am at Chayam Junction. Despite immediate transport to Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Prakash succumbed to the injuries, authorities reported. The incident has cast a shadow over the festival celebrations.

The Vithura police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The body has been kept at the Medical College mortuary for a postmortem scheduled for Monday. The tragic loss highlights the occupational hazards daily wage workers face.

(With inputs from agencies.)