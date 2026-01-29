Kannada Actor Mayur Patel in Legal Storm: DUI Leads to Multiple Accidents

Kannada film actor Mayur Patel finds himself embroiled in legal trouble after allegedly causing a series of road accidents while reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol in Bengaluru, police stated. The incident, which occurred near the Command Hospital in the Domlur area, involved a high-speed Toyota Fortuner driven by Patel, which lost control and collided with three to four parked vehicles.

The damaged vehicles include those belonging to individuals named Srinivas, Abhishek, and a government vehicle. Alert local residents immediately informed police, prompting a swift response from a patrol team. The actor was promptly detained and a medical examination confirmed alcohol consumption. Based on Srinivas's complaint, an FIR was filed at Halasuru Traffic Police Station.

Authorities have seized the Fortuner involved, revealing that it was uninsured. A viral video shows the actor claiming responsibility for the damages. Known for roles in films like 'Mani' and 'Pepe', Patel is now charged with rash and negligent driving. The case is under further investigation by the Halasuru Traffic Police. (ANI)