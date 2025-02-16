Engaging Governance: Revanth Reddy Urges Bureaucrats Toward Grassroots Interactions

In a candid address, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged state officials to disconnect from the comfort of their offices and build connections with the public. He pointed out a concerning trend where collectors and IAS officers refrain from public engagement, contrasting it with past practices where efficient service left lasting impressions on citizens.

Highlighting the need for transformation, Reddy emphasized that government recognition would favor committed and proactive individuals. These officials should prioritize aiding the less privileged, ensuring their efficiency impacts the community positively. Reddy voiced these observations while launching the book "Life of a Karma Yogi" by retired IAS officer M Gopala Krishna, reiterating his commitment to revitalizing the bureaucratic approach.

Reddy nostalgically recounted an era when bureaucrats meticulously explained policy implications during meetings with decision-makers. He noted a decline in this healthy practice and advocated for a revival, urging officials to be analytical, articulate, and bridge the gap between political leaders and policy outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)