Assam's New Administrative Ambassadors: 2023 Recruits Swing into Action

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 564 new recruits of the 2023 Combined Competitive Examination. Olympian Jayanta Talukdar received an appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police. Sarma highlighted the importance of transparent recruitment and governance in building public trust and maintaining social stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:49 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a significant step by distributing appointment letters to 564 candidates who cleared the 2023 Combined Competitive Examination.

This examination, conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), aims to induct talents into the Assam Civil Service, Assam Police Service, and allied sectors.

In a notable inclusion, the Deputy Superintendent of Police's appointment was awarded to Arjuna awardee and Olympian archer Jayanta Talukdar. CM Sarma emphasized transparent recruitment and effective governance as pillars for gaining public trust and ensuring societal stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

