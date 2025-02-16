Assam's New Administrative Ambassadors: 2023 Recruits Swing into Action

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a significant step by distributing appointment letters to 564 candidates who cleared the 2023 Combined Competitive Examination.

This examination, conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), aims to induct talents into the Assam Civil Service, Assam Police Service, and allied sectors.

In a notable inclusion, the Deputy Superintendent of Police's appointment was awarded to Arjuna awardee and Olympian archer Jayanta Talukdar. CM Sarma emphasized transparent recruitment and effective governance as pillars for gaining public trust and ensuring societal stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)