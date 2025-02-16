Left Menu

Maharashtra's Financial Balancing Act: Ladki Bahin Yojana in Focus

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasized that the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has not affected other welfare schemes, as separate provisions have been made for each. The scheme provides Rs 1,500 per month for women aged 21-65 with an income less than Rs 2.5 lakh, significantly contributing to the BJP-led Mahayuti's electoral win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-02-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 22:57 IST
Maharashtra's government, under Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, reassured that the state's array of welfare initiatives remains robust despite the financial demands of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The scheme, beneficial to women aged 21 to 65 with a family income under Rs 2.5 lakh, played a pivotal role in the BJP's election victory in 2024.

Addressing concerns over the potential strains caused by the scheme's Rs 46,000 crore annual budget, Bawankule clarified that each welfare programme has been allocated its own budget. He refuted claims that the Ladki Bahin scheme is encroaching on resources meant for other initiatives, emphasizing the government's intention to expand welfare programs rather than curtail them.

Despite criticism from some beneficiaries exploiting the scheme without genuine need, Bawankule reiterated the government's resolve to support financially disadvantaged women. The minister affirmed the continuous operation of all state welfare programs and promised enhancements, even amid economic challenges like the rising fiscal deficit hitting Rs 2 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

