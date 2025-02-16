Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Relocation of Nahan Medical College

The BJP is protesting against the proposal to move Dr Y S Parmar Medical College from Nahan to Kashiwala village in Himachal Pradesh. The local BJP president argues it lacks amenities and will be costly. Congress contends the plan is for college expansion, not relocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 16-02-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 23:53 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared its opposition to the Himachal Pradesh government's plan to relocate Dr Y S Parmar Medical College from Nahan town to Kashiwala village, just three kilometers away.

Local BJP leader and ex-MLA Rajiv Bindal penned an open letter to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, arguing that the proposed site is unsuitable due to its remote location and lack of amenities such as a hospital, which would necessitate significant investment.

The dispute has incited strong reactions, with BJP promising protests and the town's municipal council withholding necessary approval permits. Congress insists the plan involves campus expansion, not relocation, dispelling BJP's claims as misleading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

