Controversy Brews Over Relocation of Nahan Medical College

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared its opposition to the Himachal Pradesh government's plan to relocate Dr Y S Parmar Medical College from Nahan town to Kashiwala village, just three kilometers away.

Local BJP leader and ex-MLA Rajiv Bindal penned an open letter to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, arguing that the proposed site is unsuitable due to its remote location and lack of amenities such as a hospital, which would necessitate significant investment.

The dispute has incited strong reactions, with BJP promising protests and the town's municipal council withholding necessary approval permits. Congress insists the plan involves campus expansion, not relocation, dispelling BJP's claims as misleading.

(With inputs from agencies.)