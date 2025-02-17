Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Drone Intrusions: Moldova's Airspace Breach

Two drones violated Moldovan airspace near the Ukrainian border, escalating tensions amid ongoing Russian military activities. Moldova, seeking EU membership by 2030, denounced cultural ties with Russia following these incidents. President Maia Sandu blames Russia for destabilizing efforts, reflecting growing geopolitical strains in the region.

Updated: 17-02-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 04:44 IST
Tensions Rise Over Drone Intrusions: Moldova's Airspace Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development late Sunday night, two drones intruded into Moldovan airspace near the Ukrainian border, the government reported. This comes just days after the Russian ambassador was called to address a similar incident.

The ongoing incursions are part of a larger pattern linked to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Moldova, nestled between Ukraine and Romania, has experienced repeated drone violations, intensifying its determination to join the European Union by 2030. Government spokesperson Daniel Voda confirmed the drones' intrusion before 11 p.m., coinciding with reports of Russian attacks in Ukraine's Odesa region.

Following these events, President Maia Sandu accused Russia of threatening Moldova's stability by showing fragments of the drones to the Russian Ambassador. Consequently, Moldova has annulled its cultural agreement with Russia and plans to shutter the Russian cultural center in Chisinau.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

