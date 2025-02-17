Supreme Court to Hear Crucial Cases on Places of Worship Act

The Supreme Court announced it would hear in April various pleas related to the contentious Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The decision follows a morning session where the court expressed concern over the number of new applications filed regarding the Act's validity.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, presiding over the bench with Justice Sanjay Kumar, highlighted that the matter, which questions the Act's mandates on the religious character of places as of August 15, 1947, will require thorough examination by a three-judge panel.

Many parties, including religious and political figures, have filed petitions either challenging or supporting the Act, which excludes the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Concerns have been raised that the growing legal actions threaten communal harmony. The court looks to address these issues comprehensively in the upcoming session.

