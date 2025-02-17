Microsoft Bolsters Polish Cybersecurity with Major Investment

Microsoft announced an impressive $700 million investment to strengthen Poland's cybersecurity infrastructure in collaboration with the nation's military forces. The announcement highlights the strategic significance of this development in a rapidly digitizing world.

The additional investment follows the completion of a $1 billion Polish data center project first revealed in 2020 and inaugurated in 2023. The facility provides essential cloud services to both businesses and governmental bodies in the region.

At a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Microsoft President Smith emphasized the importance of this partnership in enhancing the country's cybersecurity capabilities, signaling a significant step forward in digital resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)