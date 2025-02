Diplomatic Dialogues: Zelenskiy and Erdogan in Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled for a pivotal visit to Turkey this Tuesday upon the invitation from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, according to a statement from the Turkish Presidency's communications director.

On social media platform X, Fahrettin Altun confirmed that key discussions will revolve around enhancing cooperation, bilateral relations, and addressing the latest developments in Ukraine, along with wider regional and global concerns.

This meeting uniquely aligns with concurrent discussions in Saudi Arabia involving Russia and the United States, these talks striving to end the ongoing war in Ukraine and mend broader Russia-U.S. diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)