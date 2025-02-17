Punjab Government Intensifies Anti-Corruption Drive
The AAP government in Punjab suspended Muktsar Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Tripathi after serious corruption allegations. Abhijit Kaplish replaces him. This move reflects the state's commitment to transparency and accountability in public service, aligning with their zero tolerance for corruption policy amidst political scrutiny.
In a significant move against corruption, the AAP government in Punjab has suspended Muktsar Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Tripathi following serious complaints of misconduct, officials confirmed on Monday.
This decisive action by the Bhagwant Mann administration underscores its dedication to eradicating corrupt practices within the state, a spokesperson emphasized.
Abhijit Kaplish has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner of Muktsar, as the state seeks to reinforce transparency and accountability in public service.
The suspension follows a comprehensive enquiry into the Deputy Commissioner's conduct, marking a critical step in Punjab's broader anti-corruption initiative.
The move also serves as a response to persistent allegations against the administration, reflecting its zero tolerance stance towards corruption.
