South Africa Urges U.S. Dialogue Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola has expressed concern over the U.S.'s lack of response to discussions concerning President Trump's aid cut-off, attributed to disapproval of South Africa's land policy and genocide case against Israel. South Africa continues diplomatic engagement, planning bilateral meetings during the G20 summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:11 IST
Ronald Lamola

South Africa's Foreign Minister, Ronald Lamola, voiced frustration on Monday over the United States' silence regarding attempts to discuss President Donald Trump's executive order to cease aid. Trump halted U.S. financial support, criticizing South Africa's land reforms and its Court of Justice case against Israel.

Lamola emphasized the importance of formal diplomatic exchanges rather than using social media, stating they were still awaiting an official U.S. response. Despite Secretary of State Marco Rubio's absence from the upcoming G20 meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa aims to hold bilateral talks with China and other trade partners.

China has pledged its support, standing in solidarity with South Africa's trade challenges. Lamola remains hopeful of dialogue with the U.S., stating, "We will not get tired," and acknowledging the need to prepare for various scenarios if U.S. engagement proves elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

