Left Menu

Israeli Settlements and Ceasefire Tensions in Lebanon

Israeli forces remain in strategic locations near the Lebanon border post-ceasefire deadline, amid ongoing tensions following the Gaza conflict. Israel's continued settlement plans in the West Bank add to tensions, with 974 new housing units planned. A recent Israeli strike in Lebanon also targeted a senior Hamas leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:41 IST
Israeli Settlements and Ceasefire Tensions in Lebanon
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli forces will continue to hold strategic positions near the Lebanon border, even as the deadline for withdrawal has passed, an official stated anonymously. This development comes amidst opposition from Lebanon's government, which insists on Israel's complete pullout in compliance with the ceasefire agreement.

On Monday, Israeli forces conducted a drone strike in Lebanon, resulting in the death of a senior Hamas leader. The tensions arise as Israeli citizens commemorate 500 days since the conflict began, with protests urging the ceasefire's extension for hostage releases.

Meanwhile, a watchdog group reported Israel's intent to expand settlements in the West Bank, further complicating peace efforts. The plan for 974 new housing units may increase settlement populations, prompting accusations against Netanyahu's government for undermining peace prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025