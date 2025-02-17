Israeli Settlements and Ceasefire Tensions in Lebanon

Israeli forces will continue to hold strategic positions near the Lebanon border, even as the deadline for withdrawal has passed, an official stated anonymously. This development comes amidst opposition from Lebanon's government, which insists on Israel's complete pullout in compliance with the ceasefire agreement.

On Monday, Israeli forces conducted a drone strike in Lebanon, resulting in the death of a senior Hamas leader. The tensions arise as Israeli citizens commemorate 500 days since the conflict began, with protests urging the ceasefire's extension for hostage releases.

Meanwhile, a watchdog group reported Israel's intent to expand settlements in the West Bank, further complicating peace efforts. The plan for 974 new housing units may increase settlement populations, prompting accusations against Netanyahu's government for undermining peace prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)