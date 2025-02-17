Italy's Migration Policy Standoff: Deportation to Albania Contested

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is determined to proceed with her controversial plan to deport irregular migrants to camps in Albania, despite facing judiciary opposition. On Monday, Meloni emphasized her government's popular mandate to reduce migrant arrivals.

The right-wing administration has constructed detention facilities in the Balkan nation to process asylum applications, a move countered by Italian courts due to legality concerns under a European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling. This decision questioned repatriating migrants to potentially unsafe countries.

The European Union's highest court is set to review the situation this month, seeking to address the legality of such policies across member states. Meloni underscored the urgency of resolving this issue amid criticism from her supporters, who accuse the judiciary of obstructing her agenda.

