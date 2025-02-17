Thailand, China Joint Effort Targets Online Scams in Myanmar

Efforts to dismantle online scam centres operating out of Myanmar gained significant traction on Monday. This development coincided with a visit from Liu Zhongyi, China's vice minister of public security, to the Thai-Myanmar border, signaling impending large-scale repatriations of workers involved in these illicit operations.

Liu's visit underscores an intensified campaign by China, Thailand, and Myanmar to tackle the pervasive scam networks exacting financial havoc globally. These operations employ thousands in creating fraudulent romantic and investment schemes, often involving illegal gambling, leading to global financial losses estimated in the tens of billions.

Thailand and China have voiced commitments to eradicating these networks, with recent initiatives cutting essential supplies to affected areas and planning extensive repatriations. This move has also triggered a response from the Thai government, which is coordinating with international law enforcement agencies to address human trafficking concerns linked to these scams.

