Scholz Urges Unified Euro-USA Stance for Ukraine Security

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz advocates for a united front between Europe and the USA on Ukraine's security. His comments follow U.S. attempts to engage Russia without EU consultation. Scholz emphasizes NATO's principle of shared security and risk, stressing unity is paramount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:21 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has made a call for unity between Europe and the United States concerning security responsibilities for Ukraine. His remarks came in the wake of U.S. initiatives to engage in dialogue with Russia without consulting the European Union.

During an emergency summit in Paris, Scholz told journalists that security responsibilities between Europe and the USA must not be divided. He emphasized the importance of NATO's founding principle—acting in unity and sharing risks to ensure mutual security.

Scholz insisted that any attempt to question this principle would be detrimental, highlighting the critical nature of solidarity in maintaining NATO's strength and purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

