Left Menu

High-Stakes Legal Battle: States Seek to Curb Musk's DOGE Agency Powers

A U.S. judge is set to make a decision on a lawsuit involving Elon Musk's DOGE team, tasked by President Trump to reform government agencies. Democratic state attorneys seek to prevent the team from accessing government systems and terminating jobs, arguing their power lacks proper authorization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 00:05 IST
High-Stakes Legal Battle: States Seek to Curb Musk's DOGE Agency Powers

A federal judge is poised to deliver a crucial ruling within 24 hours concerning a lawsuit aimed at restricting the reach of Elon Musk's DOGE team, tasked with overhauling government agencies by President Donald Trump. The suit, led by 13 Democratic state attorneys general, attempts to prevent Musk's team from accessing sensitive government systems and making mass layoffs that allegedly risk the execution of vital state-run programs.

During Monday's hearing, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan raised concerns over the potential harm cited by the states but questioned if immediate legal barriers against DOGE were justified. She stressed the need for factual evidence before considering the states' request for a temporary restraining order. According to the state's allegations, DOGE's sweeping reforms could disrupt the operations of multiple federal departments.

Complicating the situation, differing federal court rulings have emerged regarding Musk's authority. While some judges have upheld temporary blocks on DOGE's actions at certain departments, others have declined injunctions, allowing Musk's team to proceed with their agenda. The debate continues as the legality and scope of DOGE's power face scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025