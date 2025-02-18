High-Stakes Legal Battle: States Seek to Curb Musk's DOGE Agency Powers

A federal judge is poised to deliver a crucial ruling within 24 hours concerning a lawsuit aimed at restricting the reach of Elon Musk's DOGE team, tasked with overhauling government agencies by President Donald Trump. The suit, led by 13 Democratic state attorneys general, attempts to prevent Musk's team from accessing sensitive government systems and making mass layoffs that allegedly risk the execution of vital state-run programs.

During Monday's hearing, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan raised concerns over the potential harm cited by the states but questioned if immediate legal barriers against DOGE were justified. She stressed the need for factual evidence before considering the states' request for a temporary restraining order. According to the state's allegations, DOGE's sweeping reforms could disrupt the operations of multiple federal departments.

Complicating the situation, differing federal court rulings have emerged regarding Musk's authority. While some judges have upheld temporary blocks on DOGE's actions at certain departments, others have declined injunctions, allowing Musk's team to proceed with their agenda. The debate continues as the legality and scope of DOGE's power face scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)