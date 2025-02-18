Tensions Rise as Israel's Withdrawal from Lebanon Faces Delays

Israel's military announced that its forces will remain in five strategic locations in southern Lebanon beyond the agreed ceasefire deadline with Hezbollah, causing frustration in Lebanon. This move complicates already delicate ceasefire negotiations, with the region marking 500 days since the onset of Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The contentious delay comes despite an agreement for Israeli withdrawal to allow deployment of the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers in the designated buffer zone. Israeli forces cite security concerns for the delay, but tensions mount with Hezbollah and Lebanon's government demanding compliance with the ceasefire timelines.

Meanwhile, the international community watches closely as Israel and the U.S. send mixed signals over the ceasefire's continuation in Gaza. Additionally, Israel's plans to expand settlements in the West Bank escalate the situation, drawing criticism from Palestinians and rights groups alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)