Tensions Rise as Israel's Withdrawal from Lebanon Faces Delays
Israel's military faces pressure as it delays withdrawal from Lebanon, despite the ceasefire requiring it. Tensions with Hezbollah and ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza add complexity. Israel's plans, U.S. support, and increased settlement expansion in the West Bank further heighten regional tensions and skepticism from Palestinian and Arab parties.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's military announced that its forces will remain in five strategic locations in southern Lebanon beyond the agreed ceasefire deadline with Hezbollah, causing frustration in Lebanon. This move complicates already delicate ceasefire negotiations, with the region marking 500 days since the onset of Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza.
The contentious delay comes despite an agreement for Israeli withdrawal to allow deployment of the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers in the designated buffer zone. Israeli forces cite security concerns for the delay, but tensions mount with Hezbollah and Lebanon's government demanding compliance with the ceasefire timelines.
Meanwhile, the international community watches closely as Israel and the U.S. send mixed signals over the ceasefire's continuation in Gaza. Additionally, Israel's plans to expand settlements in the West Bank escalate the situation, drawing criticism from Palestinians and rights groups alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Danielle Collins' Bahamas Getaway: How a Tennis Star Claps Back at Critics
Danielle Collins' Bahamas Getaway: Defying Critics with Style
Hope and Hurdles in Gaza: Navigating Post-Ceasefire Aid Challenges
Thailand's Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit as Thai Hostages Freed from Hamas
Arab Ministers and Palestinian Official Condemn U.S. Proposal to Displace Gaza Palestinians