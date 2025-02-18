Taiwan's Defense Dilemma and U.S. Support
Taiwan is seeking to purchase billions in arms from the U.S. amidst rising Chinese military pressure. Sources indicate potential deals include cruise missiles and HIMARS rockets, aiming to bolster Taiwan's defense. The situation reflects on U.S.-Taiwan relations and strategic military interests in the region.
Taiwan is in discussions to acquire arms worth billions from the United States, sources told Reuters, amid escalating Chinese military pressure.
Confidential sources revealed that Taiwan's arms package could feature coastal defense cruise missiles and HIMARS rockets, reflecting a commitment to defense.
The U.S. remains diplomatically supportive of Taiwan, as relevant arms deals continue under the Trump and Biden administrations.
