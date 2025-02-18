Turbulence Within: Trump's Administration Faces Legal Hurdles and Resignations
The Trump administration tackles legal challenges at the U.S. Supreme Court over agency leadership and faces internal turmoil with multiple resignations. It also confronts international criticism, issues warnings to universities about funding cuts, and prepares for changes as Elon Musk's DOGE team stirs debate over government IT systems.
The Trump administration is actively seeking a legal resolution from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the dismissal of the head of a whistleblower protection agency, marking its first major legal case since Trump assumed office.
The administration also faces mounting backlash as four senior aides to New York Mayor Eric Adams announce resignations, prompted by Trump's Justice Department's controversial decisions. Additionally, the announcement of DOJ prosecutor Danielle Sassoon's resignation highlights internal challenges.
In another development, the Trump administration's funding threat to universities over diversity programs and Elon Musk-linked Neuralink controversies highlight ongoing tensions within the federal structure. Meanwhile, the Kentucky flooding tragedy further underscores the urgent need for robust disaster management systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
